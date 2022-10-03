The Five Guys Joke That People Can't Stop Sharing On Twitter

You know your business has made it when folks on Twitter turn it into a meme. In 2017, social media had a blast roasting Cracker Barrel when a man took to the company's Facebook wall asking a simple question: Why did you fire my wife (per Know Your Meme)? This kicked off years of jokes and hashtags such as #justiceforbradswife; even today, the restaurant's Twitter account can't post anything without a flood of comments such as "Brad's Wife loved pancakes and mimosas," and, "Brad's wife never got to daydream."

What's more is that the restaurant never once responded to the jokes, which may or may not have been in its best interest (via Hoyden). In order to manage negative social media attention, your business needs to have a professional team that replies quickly. If not effectively done, another company may benefit from your downfall. According to 2 News Oklahoma, a Chick-fil-A in Amarillo changed their store sign to read "Now Hiring Brad's Wife!" Sometimes though, the memes aren't negative at all, as is the case with a recent Five Guys joke.