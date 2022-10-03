GBBO's Dan Revealed The Untold Truth Behind His Last Place Elimination

Like many cooking shows these days, "The Great British Bake Off" is first and foremost a competition. However, "GBBO" differs from the likes of "Chopped" and "Iron Chef" in that it selects –- at most -– amateur bakers. According to the show's rules of entry, applicants cannot have any kind of professional culinary background "unless acquired over 10 years ago" and cannot be currently employed in any kind of commercial baking or cooking.

One of these amateur bakers featured on "GBBO" in 2019 was Dan Chambers, a healthcare support worker. Per Radio Times, Chambers' parents involved him with cooking from an early age, but it wasn't until he was 21 that he really got into baking. Unfortunately, Chambers' "GBBO" run was cut short when judges eliminated him the very first week, citing his fruit cake mistake as a raw cake.

But was his fruit cake actually raw, or is something else going on here?