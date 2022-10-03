Why Pete Davidson Is Apologizing On Behalf Of Taco Bell's Breakfast Menu

In a pledge to tone down its overwhelming breakfast antics, Taco Bell is teaming up with Pete Davidson. In an ad titled, "The Apology," as well as 30-second commercial, Davidson is seen enjoying Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap — or what he calls the "Breakfast Crunch Thing" — which focuses on the comforts of everything breakfast: Fluffy eggs, melted cheese, sausage, and hash browns in a tortilla.

"I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings," said Davidson. "Taco Bell got too caught up with today's hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called."

In efforts to convey its apology, Taco Bell will be transforming three restaurants across the United States into limited-time pop-ups throughout the month of October for people to enjoy a simple — yet perfect — Breakfast Crunchwrap in the middle of the day or night (via a press release). The Bell Breakfast Taco locations will appear on the Las Vegas strip, Wrigleyville in Chicago, and Times Square in New York City.

Of course, you can still enjoy a Breakfast Crunchwrap at your local Taco Bell during their regular breakfast hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.