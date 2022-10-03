Why Jamie Foxx Is Teaming Up With TGI Fridays

Academy Award-winning actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. From movies like "Ray," where the actor plays blind blues musician Ray Charles, to Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" and his recent casting as Electro in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" series, Foxx is a versatile performer whose distinguished work is never short of extraordinary (per IMDB). In addition to his work on screen, Foxx is also a purveyor of fine alcoholic beverages.

Like other famous celebrities who have tapped into the booze industry, including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul via Dos Hombres tequila, Foxx announced ownership of whiskey company Brown Sugar Bourbon (BSB), which cuts the bitterness of traditional bourbon with the sweet warmth of brown sugar and cinnamon, back in 2021. Although the Washington-based company was originally founded in 2016, according to Rolling Stone, Foxx's acquisition was the beginning of a company re-launch.

As part of the company's re-launch efforts, Foxx is partnering with American food chain TGI Fridays to offer customers a BSB-infused sauce and cocktails.