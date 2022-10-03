The TikTok Star Who's Going Viral For Surprising Street Vendors

As of July 2022, more than 53,000 vendors were lining U.S. streets, selling fresh produce, homestyle meals, services, and art, per IBIS World. Since the 20th century, street vending has gone from being viewed as a disreputable occupation for those on "the first rungs of the economic ladder" to being depicted as a chic career choice, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Historically run by immigrants, some of them undocumented, these outdoor enterprises were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. While some small businesses received stimulus checks and other government assistance, undocumented workers didn't qualify. Mohamed Attia of the Urban Justice Center's Street Vendor Project argued, "Street vendors are the smallest businesses you can find in New York City. They are a real picture of what the American dream should look like for all immigrants who come to this country to try to start their own small businesses" (via ABC News). Legislation has also created difficulties.

The late Anthony Bourdain and The Street Vendor Project have lobbied for New York City to lift permit restrictions that made it more difficult to do business, resulting in a black market. In Los Angeles, vendors have complained about strict regulations and enforcement (via CBS News). Bourdain said, "There is nothing more vital to a city and a city's health than good street food" (via New York Street Food). Perhaps a TikTok star has been trying to improve the health of cities by supporting vendors in Southern California.