The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy

Responding to a fan's plea for a cost-effective swap for filet steak in one of his recipes, Robert Irvine recommended a baseball top sirloin in his Twitter reply. While this beef option might be a homerun in both flavor and price, this particular cut might not be front and center in the grocery store. Still, for the home cook who is looking to balance costs, the option might be prime for the grill.

According to Harris Ranch, the baseball cut is the center cut of the top sirloin. Named for its round shape, the steak is lean, like a filet mignon. Since it is a thick cut and can have less marbling, cooks need to use care to ensure that the beef is cooked to the perfect temperature, whether using touch or a thermometer. Even a cost-effective beef cut should not be wasted due to a cooking error.

While a baseball top sirloin might be budget friendly, it is not often found mingling with the ribeyes and t-bones in the grocery store. A local butcher or specialty store might be able to help home cooks put this option on the plate. Although it might take a little shopping strategy, the baseball top sirloin could have the home cooks swinging for the fences with their next beef recipe.