The McDonald's Card That's Giving America Serious FOMO

McDonald's is nothing if not cheap. You could walk into your local McDonald's with a single $20 bill and you can eat to your heart's content. But if there's one thing people love more than cheap stuff, it's free stuff. What if there was some way that you could score some free Mickey Dee's for a whole year?

McDonald's is no stranger to contests and promotional events. You may recall the famous McDonald's Monopoly game, where customers could peel stickers off their fry containers or drink cups to see if they won prizes ranging from a bundle of cash to free medium fries (via McDonald's).

In 2019, the Golden Arches collaborated with furniture magnate La-Z-Boy to give away a "McDonald's themed La-Z-Boy couch" that included everything from built-in phone chargers, a built-in cooler for "chilling McFlurries," and plush recliners (via Elite Daily). You have to give it to McDonald's, considering if you're powering through a cheeseburger and some McNuggets, you're going to be doing it on your couch.

With all these fabulous contests and sweepstakes happening at many McDonald's locations across the world, it wouldn't be too out there to consider that the chain would be willing to lure in customers with the promise of winning free food for a year. Indeed, McDonald's has decided to tempt customers with a special sort of card that would not only set them above the average fast-food consumer but also reward them with very select perks exclusive to the "club."