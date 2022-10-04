Dunkin' Opened 30 Stores In 1 Day In Its Fastest Growing Market

While the classic tagline might say that America runs on Dunkin', the iconic coffee and donut shop fuels more than just the contiguous United States. In a recent announcement by its parent company, Inspire Brands, International Coffee Day was marked with a 30-store international expansion in one country. The latest franchise openings show the constant growth from the humble beginnings that Bill Rosenberg began with Open Kettle in 1948. With Dunkin' serving over 2 billion coffees a year, per Inspire Brands, brand loyalty continues to bring guests back for another cup.

Although many people might have a preferred Dunkin' coffee and donut pairing based on the U.S. menu, international menu offerings can vary. As shown by the company's website, over 11,000 locations across 36 countries create many palates to please. Whether it's donuts topped with shredded pork in China or a variety in Chile filled with manjar, they may not be as simple as glazed. Add to the mix various beverage offerings and the menu might not read like the most favorites list on some people's apps. With the recent expansion in a robust coffee culture locale, Dunkin' is poised to secure its global reach.