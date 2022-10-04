Here's Where To Find Van Leeuwen's Nostalgic New Ice Cream Flavor

Premium ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is known for delivering big flavor on a short ingredients list. That means they focus on finding the best all natural ingredients for their products, and avoid a laundry list of fillers, gums, and additives that make up many other pints of ice cream. Their Earl Grey Tea ice cream, for example, has only six ingredients. By contrast, Ben & Jerry's least goopy flavor, Cherry Garcia, contains nearly 20 ingredients and a remarkable four major allergen groups (dairy, eggs, soy, and coconut/tree nuts). And all that hard work pays off; Van Leeuwen has been ranked as one of the best grocery store vanilla ice creams.

So it seems somewhat surprising that Van Leeuwen would take on ice cream truck classics, like strawberry shortcake ice cream bars and what the Good Humor original calls a chocolate éclair bar. The chocolate éclair bar alone has close to 40 ingredients, including whey, locust bean gum, and artificial colorants. And yet, they have taken on that challenge, and then some. Here's where to find Van Leeuwen's new nostalgic treats.