Lou Malnati's And Portillos Just Created The Ultimate Chicago-Style Pizza

Just like New York City is famous for pastrami on rye and large foldable pizza slices, Chicago is known for its layered deep-dish pizza and classic Italian beef sandwiches. The down-to-earth Midwest city just claimed spot number 12 in Wallet Hub's list of best food cities and for good reason.

To be a Chi-town resident is to live in a city of wind and foodie charm, including Chicago's deep-dish pizza. While the stacked Italian pie can be found at many places in the city, one of the longest-running contenders for the most popular pie is Lou Malnati's, which laid its roots in Lincolnwood, Illinois in 1971. The rich "buttery crust" even made its television debut on "The Daily Show" after Jon Stewart spoke out against the favorite in one of his previous episodes (via Comedy Central).

Sure, Stewart admitted the pie was "tasty," but deep-dish pizza is not the only Chi-town favorite getting rave reviews from windy city inhabitants. The Italian beef may have garnered new followers thanks to its allotted screen time on "The Bear" (via The New York Times), but Chicagoans have long always stood by the thin crispy layered meat sub sprinkled with giardiniera. Foodies outside the bounds of Chicago have just been given the unique chance to experience two Chicago food staples in one epic creation for a limited time.