Pizza Hut Taiwan Is At It Again With Its Halloween Pizza

Those of us who love pizza really don't need science to explain our passion for this delectable meal, but we'll get science to explain anyway. Per The Washington Post, our love of pizza can actually be broken down with the help of food chemistry. First, there is the way pizza toppings — which can include cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and tomato — are filled with a substance known as glutamate, which can act as a trigger that will make our mouths happy. Then there is the way a pizza is cooked. A fully baked pizza is caramelized and has come alive thanks to the Maillard reaction, which causes cheese to become brown, crisp, and melty, adopting not just a new flavor but also a different mouthfeel (per Steel City Pizza).

But what happens when a pizza isn't quite done up the way we expect? Instead of the usual pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce, what if it's topped with clams, garlic, chicken, as well as a sesame-filled mochi known in Taiwan as a tangyuan? It's probably a sign that something is cooking in Taiwan, where global chain Pizza Hut has debuted some of its most unusual flavors and toppings to date.