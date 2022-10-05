The Controversial Reason Restaurants Could Face A Food Shortage

Since the pandemic hit more than two years ago, supply chains and staffing issues have led to plenty of problems in the food service industry. Restaurants have struggled to find employees, with 750,000 fewer people in the industry than in May 2020, per CNBC. And that's not the only problem that's forced chains and mom-and-pop restaurants alike to re-evaluate their businesses.

Supply chain issues, as well as inflation, have also led to problems within the industry. Not all products are so easily shipped, and those that are have climbed tremendously in price since 2020, leading to smaller portion sizes or menu price increases, according to NBC News.

Now, though, a new issue is threatening to impact restaurants in a way that could once more lead to food shortage issues: Employees at Sysco, a major food supplier to various food service places like restaurants and cafeterias, have gone on strike in multiple cities around the United States, per syracuse.com.