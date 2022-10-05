Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which Grocery Store Has The Worst Rotisserie Chicken

Not being in the mood to cook after a long day at work is a universal (and understandable) experience. This is where takeout, fast-food establishments, and pre-cooked meals come into play. Chicken, for example, isn't something that can be whipped up in a few short minutes. According to Chicken.ca, a whole, unstuffed chicken takes around one hour and 40 minutes to cook, and it must hit internal temperatures of 180 F to kill harmful bacteria. However, there's still hope: Most grocery stores keep pre-cooked rotisserie chickens in stock.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Americans purchased 625 million rotisserie chickens from grocery stores in 2017. Another draw is the affordability of the product; Kroger's vice president of deli and bakery, Russ Richardson, detailed why it's important to keep prices within the $5 to $7 range (as of 2018). "We are relentlessly focused on keeping that price point. It's a hallmark item," he told the WSJ at the time.

But not all rotisserie chickens are made the same, which is why Mashed conducted a survey to find out which grocery store's chicken is the worst and which one reigns supreme.