Nailed It!'s Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Place Might Surprise You - Exclusive

Jacques Torres revealed that when he wants a quick bite to eat and doesn't feel like making something at home, he wants a juicy burger from Shake Shack. But it seems as though his kids have other ideas. "I have a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a lot of time, what do they want? They want fast food," he said. "I want to go to Shake Shack and they want to go to McDonald's. It is the battle here."

The celebrity chef said that even though he knows it's not always the most healthy option, he enjoys that time together as a family. "It's good and it's fast, but at the end of the day, the family time around the table, eating with the kids, is fun," Torres explained. "Sometimes it's okay to go to a fast food [place] that I don't enjoy, but I know the time that I spend with them is important and sharing whatever food we buy."

And when it comes to who wins the battle of whether they go to McDonald's or Shake Shack? "Oh, they win all the time," he admitted. "They just have to tell me what they want. It's important to let them win."

The new season of "Nailed It" premieres on October 5 on Netflix.