Culver's Pumpkin Desserts Have Arrived Just In Time For Halloween
Fans know and love Culver's for its burgers, fries, and creamy frozen custard, which is customizable with plenty of toppings and mix-ins. (Sure, you could just get a scoop of classic vanilla with a splash of luscious hot fudge, but the possibilities are endless.)
Reddit loves all of Culver's custard variations, but people specifically shouted out the turtle sundae, Oreo mixers, the chocolate espresso malt, and chocolate custard with strawberries, raspberries, or cherries. Others highly recommended anything with salted caramel, which just screams "fall."
But now that it's officially autumn, Culver's custard lovers may be in search of more seasonal flavors when thinking about their favorite frozen treats. Keeping in mind that some of the best fall flavors include pumpkin spice and cinnamon, Culver's is whipping up some fall-centric custard desserts. If you like salted caramel or the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, you might enjoy the fast-food chain's latest offerings.
Culver's returning pumpkin treats are fan favorites
According to a press release, Culver's has added two returning fall desserts to its custard menu. The Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer and the Pumpkin Spice Shake will be available through November 27 (or while supplies last), per QSR.
Per the Culver's website, the chain's Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer is a mix of vanilla custard, "old-fashioned salted caramel," and, of course, puréed pumpkin. The Pumpkin Spice Shake, on the other hand, combines vanilla custard, pumpkin purée, and cozy seasonal spices.
Fans were beyond excited when Culver's shared the news about the returning treats on Facebook. One person commented, "I love this milkshake, can't wait. It is so good." Another person said that they love amping theirs up by adding pecans. Still others hinted to their loved ones that they might need to take a trip to their local Culver's.