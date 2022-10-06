Culver's Pumpkin Desserts Have Arrived Just In Time For Halloween

Fans know and love Culver's for its burgers, fries, and creamy frozen custard, which is customizable with plenty of toppings and mix-ins. (Sure, you could just get a scoop of classic vanilla with a splash of luscious hot fudge, but the possibilities are endless.)

Reddit loves all of Culver's custard variations, but people specifically shouted out the turtle sundae, Oreo mixers, the chocolate espresso malt, and chocolate custard with strawberries, raspberries, or cherries. Others highly recommended anything with salted caramel, which just screams "fall."

But now that it's officially autumn, Culver's custard lovers may be in search of more seasonal flavors when thinking about their favorite frozen treats. Keeping in mind that some of the best fall flavors include pumpkin spice and cinnamon, Culver's is whipping up some fall-centric custard desserts. If you like salted caramel or the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, you might enjoy the fast-food chain's latest offerings.