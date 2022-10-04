26% Of People Think This Is The Best Fall Flavor

Have you ever noticed the way our cravings seem to shift as the temperatures lower, leaves change to shades of red and yellow, and our sweaters get more and more appealing? That's right, it's fall, and it's time for our favorite fall flavors.

Although pumpkin spice is perhaps the most-hyped flavor, thanks in large part to the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, it's not the only flavor worth indulging in this season. According to All Recipes, there are plenty of other traditional fall flavors to enjoy, including cinnamon, maple, apple, and salted caramel. Other fall-appropriate flavors include chai, sage, bourbon, ginger, pear, and brown butter.

In honor of this colorful and cozy season, Mashed asked 582 readers about their personal favorite fall flavors. Despite pumpkin spice being the beloved flavor of fall, spoiler alert, it was in fact beaten out of first place by one other flavor. So what is this magical fall flavor?