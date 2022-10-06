Here's Why Costco Fans Are Furious About The New Quesadilla Meals

Costco has a cult following. The popular wholesale grocery store carries so much more than groceries: Customers can purchase televisions, pick up their prescriptions, and even take home a new grill.

Perhaps the biggest reason people love Costco, though, is for its prices. For years, it's been one of the most affordable grocers, likely because it essentially offers wholesale prices to the everyday consumer (typically in large quantities, though). Costco's iconic hot dog combo has remained at $1.50 since its inception in the 1980s, despite record inflation over the past year — and it isn't changing anytime soon.

Costco also offers prepared meals, which customers can take home and heat up themselves for an easy lunch or dinner. Recently, the wholesaler revealed new quesadilla meals, which plenty of Costco fans have already tried — and for the most part, the reviews have been solid. However, many people are furious about one important factor of the new quesadilla: the price.