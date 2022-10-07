Meet The Real Chef Behind The Comedy Horror Film The Menu

Dominique Crenn is a chef at San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, which has been awarded three Michelin stars — making Crenn the first female chef to earn the honor that many times (via Atelier Crenn). The chef also earned the World's 50 Best Icon Award in 2021. Director Mark Mylod felt confident she could help ensure the food in his new horror-comedy "The Menu" was an integral part of the storytelling.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film tells the story of a character named Chef Slowik (played by Ralph Fiennes), who hosts an exclusive dinner experience for wealthy patrons. For $1,250 per person, patrons receive an immersive experience at a restaurant named Hawthorne on a private island owned by Slowik. The dinner features "a lavish menu" with some unusual dishes (via Searchlight Pictures).

Some of the surprising items on the menu include "scallops on boulders" and "a breadless bread plate." When discussing working with Crenn, the director told Entertainment Weekly, "A lot of it worked pretty well, particularly the Island, the first course that came out with the scallop on top of the boulder and all the fruits of the sea around that. But Dominque had ideas about what would work cohesively and aesthetically on the plate. So there was always a dialogue there." "The Menu" arrives in theatres on November 18.