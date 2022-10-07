Here's What Guy Fieri Thinks About His Chances Against Bobby Flay

There are plenty of competitive cooking shows focused on pinning skilled chefs against each other for a grand prize. "Top Chef," for example, tests contestants' culinary skills as well as their management and service abilities. Each episode features two challenges: a quickfire challenge and an elimination round that narrows down competitors until one is crowned Top Chef, per TopChef Wiki. Another example is "The Great British Bake Off," with challenges including a signature bake, technical bake, and showstopper bake (via the show's website). Shows like these are designed to test the skills of amateur and up-and-coming chefs, but very rarely do you see celebrity chefs go head-to-head with each other.

After Food Network posted a TikTok asking Guy Fieri who would win in a contest between him and Bobby Flay, many fans were calling for the hypothetical situation to become a reality. "That would be a bad*** show!" one comment read. Another TikTok user wrote, "I'd pay to watch that! They both are great." Though there's a chance this match will never occur, Fieri has a strong opinion about who would be crowned the winner.