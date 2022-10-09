Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel

At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.

While the two seemingly have nothing to do with one another, there has actually been a feud brewing between them for years. Steak 'n Shake's owner and CEO, Sardar Biglari, has long held stake in Cracker Barrel but has been known to vocally put down the chain and its leadership, likely in efforts to increase his influence over its operations. It now seems that he has gotten his wish, as a lengthy legal battle just put one of Biglari's nominees onto Cracker Barrel's board of directors.