Here's How GBBO Fans Can Get Their Very Own Hollywood Handshake

There are quite a few elements that make "The Great British Bake Off" such a distinct and popular TV show: the big white tent, the showstoppers, the star bakers, and, of course, the coveted Hollywood handshake, a gesture offered by judge Paul Hollywood when he thinks a baker's work is truly exceptional.

The Hollywood handshake has become such an iconic fixture on the show that there's an entire website devoted to chronicling every handshake ever given across all 13 seasons and Mashed once counted down the best Hollywood handshakes, including one for Season 9 winner Rahul Mandal's cake week showstopper and one for Season 12 champ Giuseppe Dell'Anno's focaccia during bread week.

Season 12 finalist Crystelle Pereira couldn't process it when she received a handshake from Hollywood for her curry pie. As she later wrote on Instagram, "Star baker and a showstopper Hollywood handshake; never in a billion years did I think either of those things were possible ...& I also don't even think I shook Paul's hand because my entire body shut down." So, how can GBBO fans have a form of that for themselves?