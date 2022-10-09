Why You Shouldn't Go Off-Menu When Ordering Drinks At A Bar

When it comes to ordering food in any type of eatery, you'll find that in nearly all cases, there is some sort of menu to tell you of your food options, whether it comes on paper, laminated plastic, a chalkboard, or in the form of a QR code that you have to scan to read on your phone. With bars, however, it's often a different story. Your corner dive bar may give you the hairy eyeball if you even think to ask about a menu, while other establishments such as Milwaukee's venerable Bryant's (one of the nation's best bars, btw) may pride themselves on coming up with concoctions custom-tailored for each patron's preferences.

There are certain types of bars, though, that do have menus prominently displayed, and these range from chain restaurants touting happy hour specials like Applebee's infamous Dollaritas to more upscale cocktail lounges eager to show off their artisanal creations. In this case, though, is it advisable to stick to the menu, or are the bartenders and/or serving staff secretly going to be judging you for not having your own go-to drink order like James Bond's famous shaken-not-stirred martini? According to Joseph Boroski, the mastermind behind the Ask a Bartender "Sip Slowly" podcast, the former is true. As he explains to Mashed, it's in your best interest to limit your orders to drinks that the bar is advertising.