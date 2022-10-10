How A-Sha Noodles CEO Young Chang Is Reinventing Ramen - Exclusive Interview

For our readers who maybe aren't familiar with A-Sha Noodles, how would you describe what to expect from the brand?

[With] A-Sha Noodles, what we're trying to do is be a disruptor in the industry. Everyone has preconceived notions of what ramen noodle is and, traditionally, what it always has been. My [preconception], growing up in the States, has always been [that it's] a cheap food, [a] belly stuffer ... Everyone has their own personal moments that they've had with ramen, where maybe it got us through tough times, or when we're cramming for finals. It's a quick meal, but it was never viewed as a high-end or premium product.

Our main thing is, we want to change the narrative on that, and we do it in a little bit of a different way. Instead of trying to create a new type of ramen, we're taking an old recipe that's 100 years old from Taiwan, and we're introducing it to the world. I feel like food from back then, from back in the day, was a lot healthier than what it is today. We have a lot of built-in things that natively are part of our product, like the air-dried factor and no MSG. All those things that people want, they're already in our product, so we didn't have to change it too much.

We aim to stick to what we do, do what we do best, and then bring it to people, and have the marketing and the distribution behind it to be able to get it to people's bowls.

Can you expand a little bit more on the 100-year-old recipe and the air-drying process? What's so special about that?

If you think about how food was made back in the day, there wasn't all this technology. People used real ingredients — flour, salt, water. That's our noodle base recipe. Our sauce is very simple. It's literally soy sauce and sesame oil. And people think, "Well, that's easy. I can make that too." That is very true. Chinese cultures have been making this style [of] noodle for many, many years. [But] for our particular recipe, [and] the type of soy sauce we use, and the different proportions that we use, that recipe's been passed down. That's the 100-year-old recipe for our brand, and we keep it the same.

Sure, we're moving [and] we're trying to be progressive as well — getting the non-GMO certification, reducing sodium, and all that — but our best seller is still the base noodle that's always been there. We've heard it from several of our customers and our buyers: "This one's really good. Try not to play around with this one too much because it's a winner."

Also, because we use the highest level of flour ... that wheat flour yields extremely high protein for a plant-based product. Before plant-based protein was popular, we were already a plant-based protein, and we didn't really even know it. ... Once those food trends started catching up, we said, "Oh, by the way, we are in that category as well."

I'm obviously very biased towards our product, but I love it.