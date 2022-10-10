The Best Cheap Sparkling Drinks To Order At A Bar

If you're like Christie Brinkley, you just may agree that "life is too short to not have oysters and Champagne sometimes" (via Quote Fancy). Though a celebratory occasion isn't necessary to enjoy a glass of chilled Champagne, it may be the first drink many reach for after getting a promotion at work or when ringing in the new year. According to Bottled Prices, however, it isn't the least expensive option by any means, with prices for Champagne starting at $40 per bottle.

Luckily, there are cheaper alternatives for when you want to imbibe in something a little bubbly. For those looking to go the sans-alcohol route, one option is sparkling cider. Back in 2015, The Washington Post did a taste test of several affordable non-alcoholic sparkling ciders, revealing that R.W. Knudsen Family Sparkling Crisp Apple Cider was the judges' preferred cider, with one evaluator describing it as having a "decent sweet-tart balance."

But for anyone looking for something sparkling that contains alcohol but is cheaper than Champagne, a different drink may be in order.