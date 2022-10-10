Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Collection Might Make You 'Skreme' With Excitement

Krispy Kreme just announced its Haunted House collection of Halloween donuts on Instagram, and while many commenters excitedly tagged their friends about the treats, others complained that the chain's seasonal donuts never look the same as they do in promotional photos. One even called them "sloppy and unrecognizable." You'll just have to judge that for yourself, as the spooky donuts are available now through the end of October.

A Krispy "Skreme" press release announced that the Haunted House collection features four new flavors, including two filled donuts. The cream-filled Scaredy Cat comes with purple icing and a chocolate cat motif, while the cake batter-filled Boo Batter is decorated with tons of sugar sprinkles and a sugar ghost. The Spooky Spider has no filling but all the toppings: chocolate icing, crumbled cookies, and a sugar spider caught in an icing web. Finally, those who would prefer something a little less decorative can order an Original Glazed donut with orange icing and festive sprinkles. Washing it all down is the new Freaky Frozen Chiller, flavored with grape and green apple.

Wondering about Halloween-season savings? For "Saturday Scary Sharies" on October 15, 22, and 29, customers who purchase any dozen donuts can also pick up a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $2. And if you happen to visit a Krispy Kreme dressed in costume on Halloween, you'll get to choose any donut of your choice for free.