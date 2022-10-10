The Best Cheap Comfort Drink To Order At A Bar

While some may look to comfort foods to soothe them in times of trouble, others pass on the mashed potatoes and mac and cheese and head for the nearest bar. So, what is your go-to comfort drink? Are you a fan of Bloody Marys (a drink that often comes with a free meal in the form of garnishes), or are you more of a mojito drinker?

If your idea of comfort is to get as drunk as you can as quick as you can, Joseph Boroski, creator of the "Ask the Bartender" podcast, has some advice that might help.

Boroski explains to Mashed that the best way to get "bang for your buck," as it were, is to "go spirit-forward and especially go for cocktails that have more or multiple types of spirits." He does offer a caveat, though, saying that the Long Island Iced Tea may no longer be your best bet for a cheap drunk. As he admits, "Many bars have now adjusted quantities so that a LIIT is no stronger than a margarita."