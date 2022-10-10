Cookie Lovers Are Losing Their Minds Over The New Milky Way Flavor

Over the weekend, Instagram user @markie_devo revealed that a new type of Milky Way is entering the galaxy. The same year as the brand's 100-year-anniversary, it's releasing a Milky Way Cookie Dough Candy Bar that, as is par for the course, will likely have cookie dough in place of its usual nougat. According to the Instagram post, the news of the upcoming product was publicized at a snack expo. The official release date of the flavor is unknown, and a photo of the box shows no "limited edition" label, leaving fans to infer the candy bar may be a permanent edition.

Fans of cookie dough and the Milky Way brand rushed to the comment section to express their excitement. "Omg I need these in my life," one comment read. Another poster wrote, "[I] can't wait for these," along with a heart-eye emoji.

Milky Way isn't the only candy bar integrating cookie dough into its recipe. According to Fansided, Twix released a cookie dough edition earlier this year. "TWIX Cookie Dough is the perfect mashup of two fan favorites — our classic TWIX bar and the nostalgic flavors of cookie dough — all wrapped into one," Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director Michelle Deignan said at the time of its release.