What You Should Know About Ordering 'House' Spirits At A Bar

Boroski tells us he's been called in to consult at hundreds of different bars in dozens of countries around the globe and assures us he's "well-versed in the multitude [of] different pricing schemes used by other bars." Almost all bars, he says, offer house-slash-well-slash-rail booze priced lower than the mid-or-top-shelf brands. He does say, "These house spirits may be something of decent, good, or even great quality," but adds "they may also be utterly terrible."

The important thing to know about rail spirits, if you want to make sure you're getting the best deal on your drink, is that these may come at a higher markup. "Although the cost for the cocktails made from [speed-rail bottles] may be less," says Boroski, "you get a significant decrease in value." He explains that a bottle costing 50% less may result in a drink costing just 10% less.

Wondering when to save a few bucks by ordering generic booze? Boroski advises inquiring as to the brands on the speed rail, at which point you can fire up your calculator app to figure out how much of a discount you're getting. In his opinion, you should "make sure the price [of your drink] is much better than the next price up." (If the house brand is Kirkland Signature, you're probably in luck, since Costco's own booze is generally more than adequate for mixed drinks even if its French vodka isn't an exact dupe for Grey Goose.)