Applebee's New Menu Change Includes Something Special For Cinnabon Fans

Applebee's seems to be a polarizing restaurant. While there are some (such as a certain group of Reddit users) who find the restaurant to be somewhere between awful and somewhat decent, the restaurant has received some pretty big boosts to popularity, most notably in country singer Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like." Loved or hated, however, the chain still continues to bill itself as a "Neighborhood Bar and Grill."

Like any restaurant, Applebee's continues to expand its menu with many different entrees and sides. These new items have included "Irresist-a-Bowls," dinner bowls combining various items like mac and cheese, chicken, and vegetables (via Food Business News) and delving into Cheetos-dusted wings and waffle fries through its "Cosmic Brand" virtual brand (via Restaurant Dive). Applebee's has even paired up with Mountain Dew to bring an exclusive new flavor to its menu (via BusinessWire) — because nothing truly says "eating good in the neighborhood" like Cheetos-dusted wings and a glass of black raspberry-flavored Mountain Dew.

The chain's newest menu items, however, don't include anything along the lines of bowls or soda. Instead, it seems to be focusing on football fans, offering a Game Day bundle of brand-new burgers, cheap wings, and even something a little something for the sweet tooth in any hardcore football fanatic.