The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Audience Booed Mila Kunis For Her NYC Pizza Views

New York-style pizza is the stuff of legend and lore, so naturally serious New Yorkers feel some type of way about it. Modern-day New York-style pies are made to mimic the original pizzas of Naples, Italy, says Eater New York. This form of pizza is hallmarked by a crust that's thinner than many other versions and topped with "low moisture mozzarella" instead of fresh.

For whatever reason, wannabe pizza chefs in other areas just can't seem to accurately copy the taste and consistency of authentic New York pizza. The most widespread theory is that the water in New York is superior to most other places. Since it's used to make the dough, this allegedly makes a big difference. However, Food Republic says that this is likely a myth and that the crust quality of true New York pizza is more likely due to the old-school deck ovens that the most beloved pizzerias use. The outlet likens these older ovens to a cast-iron skillet, so "the oven absorbs the decades' worth of cheese and sauce vapor," which reflects the flavor right into the fresh pizzas.

No matter what gets the credit for these tasty pies, many people love, appreciate, and salivate over them. Except for actress Mila Kunis, apparently.