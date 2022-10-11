Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults

The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.

Soda brands have thrown their hat into the malt beverage game in recent years as well with the launch of Hard Mtn Dew and collaboration between Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's for a packaged Jack & Coke. Fresca has launched a line of canned cocktails (per CNBC).

So what about alcoholic tea beverages? South Carolina-based Firefly released the first-ever sweet tea vodka in 2008, according to Charleston Magazine. Twisted Tea emerged on the hard tea scene in 2001 (per Moosehead Brewers). Other brands such as Truly Hard Seltzer and White Claw have since started selling their own versions of alcoholic teas. Now PepsiCo-owned brand Lipton has announced that they will be introducing a new line of drinks only for adults (via The Drinks Business).