Here's How You Can Win Some Free Candy Through DoorDash
Halloween is just around the corner, meaning it's the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite candy. According to The Atlantic, candy wasn't at the forefront of Halloween until the 1950s — in fact, before this, candy companies hadn't even considered Halloween as a method to boost their fall candy sales. Instead, The Kitchn notes that candy manufacturers pitched the second Saturday in October as "Candy Day." It wasn't until folks realized that trick-or-treating was here to stay that "Candy Day" was traded in for Halloween.
Today, Americans spend a lot on Halloween candy each year. Per Business Insider, in 2019 it was estimated shoppers would spend $2.6 billion just on candy for this spooky holiday. Around 172 million Americans celebrate the holiday, and 95% of those typically purchase Halloween candy. Unsurprisingly, a lot of candy is produced to keep up with demand, and we mean a lot: More candy corn is produced yearly than there are people on Earth. However, stocking up on all these sweets can get expensive, and everyone's trying to save a little money lately. This seems to be why DoorDash is giving you the chance to win free candy this year.
A trip down memory lane
From now until October 17, DoorDash will be giving away $50 gift cards to help you stock up on Halloween candy, per a press release sent to Mashed. You don't get the gift card automatically: The competition requires you to scroll back through your Halloween memories and find pictures of your favorite costumes, spooky decorations, or anything else that qualifies as festive. Then, you must post your photos on Twitter using the hashtags #NeighborhoodNostalgia and #sweepstakes. DoorDash also encourages you to check out its website for promotions surrounding candy, décor, and pet essentials.
The potential for Halloween freebies doesn't stop with DoorDash. If you're looking for an even bigger payday this Halloween, Food Network is giving away $10,000 as part of its Hauntingly Delicious $10K Sweepstakes. You can enter through its website up to two times a day until 5 p.m. on October 31. Nabisco is also holding a contest for a $500 CVS gift card. All you have to do is share a photo of your Sour Patch Kids, Oreos, or Swedish Fish to Instagram with the hashtags #CVSHalloweenTreats and #Sweepstakes and tag @NabiscoTreatsSweeps.