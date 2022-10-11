Here's How You Can Win Some Free Candy Through DoorDash

Halloween is just around the corner, meaning it's the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite candy. According to The Atlantic, candy wasn't at the forefront of Halloween until the 1950s — in fact, before this, candy companies hadn't even considered Halloween as a method to boost their fall candy sales. Instead, The Kitchn notes that candy manufacturers pitched the second Saturday in October as "Candy Day." It wasn't until folks realized that trick-or-treating was here to stay that "Candy Day" was traded in for Halloween.

Today, Americans spend a lot on Halloween candy each year. Per Business Insider, in 2019 it was estimated shoppers would spend $2.6 billion just on candy for this spooky holiday. Around 172 million Americans celebrate the holiday, and 95% of those typically purchase Halloween candy. Unsurprisingly, a lot of candy is produced to keep up with demand, and we mean a lot: More candy corn is produced yearly than there are people on Earth. However, stocking up on all these sweets can get expensive, and everyone's trying to save a little money lately. This seems to be why DoorDash is giving you the chance to win free candy this year.