Zoë François Is Recovering After Emergency Surgery

Famed pastry chef Zoë François has had a tough time of it lately, thanks to a sudden ailment that required swift surgery to get her back to normal. The host of Magnolia network's "Zoë Bakes" is used to hard work, however, having grown up on a commune in Vermont where she churned butter on the daily and eventually taught herself to cook, according to her professional site.

Still, it had to be terrifying when she suddenly started dealing with vision issues recently, including a "dark haze," light flashes, and "large floaters." It turns out that she was suffering from a detached retina, and were it not for swift intervention by a retina specialist, she could have lost her sight entirely. "He saved my vision," she said in an Instagram post last week, in which she sported a sassy eyepatch and her trademark ear-to-ear smile.

At the time of the emergency, she was actually in Waco, Texas, home of Chip and Joanna Gaines, shooting a television program. Not surprisingly, people are thrilled and relieved that the beloved baker is on the mend.