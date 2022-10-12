Duff Goldman Has A Bone To Pick With National Pumpkin Pie Day

There seems to be a holiday for everything, which can be fun for people who love to celebrate. On the flip side, some people can grow tired of these near-daily occasions. According to the National Day Calendar, there are more than 1,500 national days, weeks, and months, and none of these include typical government holidays. Per Holidays Calendar, some of the most obscure holidays include National Step in the Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day on January 11, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day on May 29, and Bathtub Party Day on December 5.

With more national days than there are days of the year, it's no surprise that there's a National Pumpkin Pie Day on December 25 (per National Today). According to PR Newswire and a study from Delta Dental, 36% of Americans prefer pumpkin pie to any other Thanksgiving pie. Even with the dessert's popularity, one chef wasn't thrilled to learn that it had its own day, and he took to Twitter recently to make sure everyone knew.