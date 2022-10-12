Duff Goldman Has A Bone To Pick With National Pumpkin Pie Day
There seems to be a holiday for everything, which can be fun for people who love to celebrate. On the flip side, some people can grow tired of these near-daily occasions. According to the National Day Calendar, there are more than 1,500 national days, weeks, and months, and none of these include typical government holidays. Per Holidays Calendar, some of the most obscure holidays include National Step in the Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day on January 11, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day on May 29, and Bathtub Party Day on December 5.
With more national days than there are days of the year, it's no surprise that there's a National Pumpkin Pie Day on December 25 (per National Today). According to PR Newswire and a study from Delta Dental, 36% of Americans prefer pumpkin pie to any other Thanksgiving pie. Even with the dessert's popularity, one chef wasn't thrilled to learn that it had its own day, and he took to Twitter recently to make sure everyone knew.
There are more national days than days of the year
Chef, baker, and "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman seems to be fed up with the abundance of national days in America. While responding to a tweet claiming Pumpkin Pie Day was October 12, he not only made a correction, but also expressed his discontent. "BS! The third Thursday in November is national pumpkin pie day. Who thinks up this garbage? 'It's National Diet Orange Crush Rocky Road Ice Creme Float day!' 'It's national Burnt Chip in the Bottom of the Bag day!,'" he tweeted. Interestingly, he also mistook the date of National Pumpkin Pie Day, which falls on December 25, per National Today, rather than the third Thursday in November as stated — which, technically, is also Thanksgiving.
Turns out, Goldman isn't the only one confused by all these national days. A year ago, a Redditor posed this question to the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit: "What is up with all these national days on social media?" One comment read, "Most of them are just marketing campaigns by companies," while another response was, "Sometimes a leader declares them, other times a random person or organization names it." And depending on the day in question, both of these answers are right. Good thing you can enjoy pumpkin pie any day of the year.