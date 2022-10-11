Why Matty Matheson Thinks The Bear Is An Accurate Portrayal Of Restaurant Stress

FX's "The Bear" was one of the biggest TV hits of the summer, earning raving reviews from critics at Rolling Stone and The New York Times, as well as general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which follows a young superstar chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop, evidently struck a chord in the food & beverage community.

From the sound of things, the show's vivid depictions of the fervent, chaotic, and traumatic realities of working in a restaurant are ringing true to many. Bon Appetit interviewed current and former restaurant workers after watching "The Bear," who all agreed that the show did such a good job of portraying the toxic environment that it was hard to watch.

Of course, this wasn't by accident. According to the LA Times, the show hired culinary experts to craft a narrative that tells the ugly side of the restaurant industry that is often glamorized in the media. The show's experts from the real world of the food business include internationally recognized chef and cookbook author Matty Matheson, who also co-produced and acted in the series.

Mashed recently attended Behind the Scenes of FX's "The Bear" Event at the New York Times Food Festival. Hosted by Assistant Managing Editor Sam Sifton, the event brought together a number of cast and crew members to talk about the production of the first season of the series. Unsurprisingly, the panel members touched on the realities of the food industry.