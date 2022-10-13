This Is What Sunny Anderson Says You Should Do With Stale Donuts

"Buy day-old donuts and put em in a waffle iron," Sunny Anderson tweeted on October 11. "Thank my cheap tail later."

If the idea of donut waffles sounds delicious, Anderson also takes it to the next level by adding a scoop of ice cream, per her tweet. However, in the responses, she notes that a frozen topping isn't necessary to round off the dish — it's decadent all on its own. "So crispy and cushy at the same time," she describes, joking, "I've done it so many times and have the size 16 jeans to prove it." As for the type of donuts to use? Anderson explains that any kind will work, but you'll want to put nonstick spray or butter on the waffle iron first if you're using a cake donut.

Anderson isn't the only person to make waffles out of stale donuts, either. The blogger at Cooking with Janica says it's something she did as a child when her dad brought home day-old Krispy Kreme donuts. Her toppings of choice include sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel sauce, maple syrup, and, yep, ice cream. She recommends cooking the donuts in the waffle maker for two minutes for the best results.