Dunkin' Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee That Isn't Pumpkin For Once

Every autumn, people are bombarded with pumpkin spice. It's become a tradition, like political campaigns that go on way too long and the holiday shopping season starting earlier and earlier each year. This trend began sometime in 2003, when Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte. Since that storied harvest season, it's been a rush to cram pumpkin spice into cookies, candies, and even ravioli. Fortunately, more brands are dumping the pumpkin seasoning and celebrating other fall flavors.

Even Starbucks has seemingly grown weary of its autumnal offering and has started producing menu items that have nothing to do with the orange gourd. One of the newest items to tickle the taste buds is the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which essentially tastes like caffeinated apple pie in a cup.

Costa coffee has also joined in with its new fall beverage lineup, and it's going in a wholly different direction. Instead of the fruits and spices of fall, Costa has cooked up a hazelnut-maple mixture that splits the difference between being an autumn goodie and a wintertime necessity.

Not to be outdone, Dunkin' is putting out some flavors that are sure to make the season a little more scrumptious.