Fans Told Mashed Which Grocery Store Has The Friendliest Staff - Exclusive Survey

Kindness goes a long way in the customer service industry. According to Forbes, the key to turning a one-time customer into a lifetime client is an empathetic customer service representative. The best fit for the job are people who truly love their customers and value the company as if it's their own.

Of course, to find employees like this, you have to build a workplace worth striving for. According to Soocial, a kind workplace is able to birth better workers. When it comes to younger workers, 74% want to work in a kind environment, and 64% value their jobs more when kindness is at the forefront.

The same concept applies when it comes to grocery stores. If you're within driving distance of two or more stores, you're likely to find yourself at the one where you feel the most respected. Which one is that, exactly? Mashed conducted a survey to find out the answer.