Trader Joe's New Spanish Style Rice Is Dividing Fans

Tacos, tapas, paella, oh my! If Spanish food is on the menu, there's no shortage of flavorful dishes to choose from, each bursting with meats, cheeses, and colorful Latin-American spices galore. One of the most popular side dishes in that cuisine is Spanish rice. Notably, it is quite similar to Mexican rice — it features a chicken stock or bouillon base and plenty of chopped veggies. However, there is a subtle difference between Spanish rice and Mexican rice. Unlike Mexican rice, Spanish rice is traditionally made with saffron, giving it that bright yellow hue it's so famous for.

While you can find a ton of recipes for homemade Spanish rice, you can also buy it pre-made at select grocery stores. Trader Joe's, for instance, recently came out with its own frozen version. Instagram fan account @traderjoeslist shared a photo of the new release, which is found in the frozen food section and contains two microwaveable pouches. While the original poster gave it decently high marks, some shoppers are skeptical of Trader Joe's Spanish rice — here's why.