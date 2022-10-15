Twitter Is Gushing Over President Biden's Quesadilla Stop

It could have been just another day at Tacos 1986 in Los Angeles, but for the fact that the store became a social media sensation because a rather important client dropped by to collect his order. President Joe Biden was in the neighborhood, and he was picking up a takeout order of chicken quesadillas, which had been placed under the name "Bass," and which he was paying for. KTLA reported the order was made under the name of Rep. Karen Bass, who was with him.

After his order was rung up by the cashier, Biden was told he had a 50% public service discount, so Biden decided he would give the cashier $60 to settle his bill, leave a tip, and have enough to cover the next person's meal.

The interaction, which was caught on video, was shared by several social media accounts, including the President's own, which picked up 3.7 million hits on Twitter alone.

Before the president dropped by, fans knew Tacos 1986 for their tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, and vampiros. Eater Los Angeles describes the Tacos 1986 as a Tijuana-style taqueria, which has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Grubhub, and 7.5 out of 10 on Foursquare. Google reviewers seemed impressed too, with users dropping by and sharing their positive views of the restaurant.