Twitter Is Gushing Over President Biden's Quesadilla Stop
It could have been just another day at Tacos 1986 in Los Angeles, but for the fact that the store became a social media sensation because a rather important client dropped by to collect his order. President Joe Biden was in the neighborhood, and he was picking up a takeout order of chicken quesadillas, which had been placed under the name "Bass," and which he was paying for. KTLA reported the order was made under the name of Rep. Karen Bass, who was with him.
After his order was rung up by the cashier, Biden was told he had a 50% public service discount, so Biden decided he would give the cashier $60 to settle his bill, leave a tip, and have enough to cover the next person's meal.
The interaction, which was caught on video, was shared by several social media accounts, including the President's own, which picked up 3.7 million hits on Twitter alone.
Before the president dropped by, fans knew Tacos 1986 for their tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, and vampiros. Eater Los Angeles describes the Tacos 1986 as a Tijuana-style taqueria, which has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Grubhub, and 7.5 out of 10 on Foursquare. Google reviewers seemed impressed too, with users dropping by and sharing their positive views of the restaurant.
Twitter was tickled pink by Biden's stop at Tacos 1986
The cynical might dismiss Biden's move as a publicity stunt, while fans would say it was just another sign of President Joe Biden's generous spirit. More than a few took aim not at what the president did, but how much his meal cost after the discount, with one Twitter user saying: "Chicken Quesadillas for $16.45 after 50% discount .. yet Joe insists 'No Inflation' .. @JoeBiden be trippin," despite the fact that all the dishes listed on Tacos 1986's menu were available for $5 and under.
But his fans were all in, including model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted an invite, saying: "joe this is right around the corner from a really good spirit Halloween annnnd a tanning salon annnnd Alfred's if u wanna hang"
The video even drew a voice from across the aisle, who said: "Joe, as a proud conservative Republican, I gotta admit that you're one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. You've built back better after 4 years of Trumpian darkness, the worst period in human history, and you're leading us to a Shining City on a Hill. Onwards to 2024!"
Biden got in on the act too, tweeting: "If you got the next quesadilla, let me know." And while the tweet picked up more than 100 thousand likes, no one has come forward to admit he let the president pick up his meal check — at least for now.