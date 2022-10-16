Why A Legendary Van Gogh Painting Was Attacked With Tomato Soup

The two young women who were arrested after chucking soup at the painting hanging in London's National Gallery did so because they were protesting climate change. As Sky News reports, they are affiliated with the group Just Stop Oil, which has been demonstrating in and around the city for days. It seems the painting may have been chosen because it is well-known and valuable (its worth is estimated to be £72.5 million, or about $81 million) – one of the protesters was heard asking, "Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting? Or the protection of our planet and people?" The soup itself may also have had some symbolic value (apart from tomatoes bearing a vague resemblance to blood) as she also noted that "fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold hungry families. They can't even afford to heat a tin of soup."

While the Just Stop Oil protestors did succeed in attracting worldwide attention to their cause and their organization, the damage to the painting was minimal. It's actually protected by a sheet of glass, so the only harm was to the frame and even that was described by the National Gallery as "minor." Apparently, they've already taken care of it because "Sunflowers" is now back on display. As for the protesters, they are scheduled to go on trial in December, but until that time UPI says the women are banned from museums and art galleries.