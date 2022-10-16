Mashed Survey: Which Southern Fast Food Chain Do You Wish Was Nationwide?

The South is responsible for a lot of good foods like Tex Mex and Southern fried chicken and it's also where a lot of nationwide fast food chains started. You may be familiar with Popeyes, Smoothie King, KFC, Chick-Fil-A, and Sonic. While some are more obviously southern — such as Kentucky Fried Chicken and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen — they all share a southern starting location.

However, there are plenty of other fast food places that for one reason or another haven't managed to make it to every state in the US. But that doesn't mean they're not admired everywhere. People may have discovered them on their travels around the country or have been told how good they are from interstate family and friends. Mashed conducted a survey and asked 582 participants which southern fast food chains they really wanted to see in other parts of the country.

Out of the five fast food chains in the survey, Cook Out came in at last place with 11.51% of votes. This restaurant, which serves hamburgers and milkshakes, is currently only located in ten states including Maryland, Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Next, in fourth place, was Zaxby's at 12.71%. Founded in Georgia, this chicken chain has over 900 locations but is only available in 17 states.

Bojangles scored third place with 17.01% of votes. Another fried chicken and biscuit joint, this one was founded in North Carolina back in 1977 and has over 700 outlets in 14 states.