Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Type Of Salad Dressing People Prefer

When it comes to making your salad delicious, there are so many ways you can go. There are the add-ons, you know, the 15 things you should be putting on your salad but aren't, like toasted pecans or juicy pomegranate seeds for a dash of color and a dose of vitamins and antioxidants (via the Washingtonian). But when it comes to transforming simple vegetables into a palatable plate, many of us turn to salad dressing, bottled or otherwise.

While there are literally thousands of flavors of salad dressing – Amazon will sell you more options than a person can count in ten flavor categories with innumerable uncategorizable flavors — but the classics remain the most popular despite the wealth of options we enjoy these days.

A few of the most popular include ranch, thousand island, chipotle, honey mustard, and vinaigrette. We asked nearly 600 foodies to give us their honest opinion on their flavor of choice, and their answers might surprise you.

Our survey of 582 foodies found chipotle was people's least favorite of these popular salad dressing choices, with only 11.51% of votes. The chipotle pepper, which rose to ubiquity in the early 2010s, has a strong, smokey flavor that may overwhelm delicate veggies (via Taste Savant). These distinctly flavored little guys are actually just dried, smoked Jalapeño peppers (via The Spicelopedia).

Honey mustard and thousand island dressings were slightly more popular choices, coming in at 11.68% and 15.98% of votes respectively.