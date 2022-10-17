Here's Why Arby's New Bourbon Could Taste Like Smoked Meat

Arby's is no stranger to surprising us with food and beverage combinations that are both weird and cool. In November 2021, the brand released its own vodka. But it wasn't just Arby's branded vodka, it was french fry-flavored vodka; one crinkle fry and one curly fry, to boot! While it kinda makes sense, since vodka can be made from potatoes, Arby's put a seriously unique spin on it.

Well, this year, Arby's is doing it again. Announced today on Twitter, the fast-food chain will be rolling out a new spirit beginning on October 19 — bourbon! According to the tweet, it will be a smoked style of the spirit and will be smoked using the same woods that are used to give flavor to Arby's smoked meats, like the pork for its country-style pork rib sandwich and its smoked brisket. Arby's charged custom craft distiller Doug Hall, CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew in Cincinnati, Ohio, with ensuring the taste was just right (via Restaurant Business).