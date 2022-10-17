Here's Why Arby's New Bourbon Could Taste Like Smoked Meat
Arby's is no stranger to surprising us with food and beverage combinations that are both weird and cool. In November 2021, the brand released its own vodka. But it wasn't just Arby's branded vodka, it was french fry-flavored vodka; one crinkle fry and one curly fry, to boot! While it kinda makes sense, since vodka can be made from potatoes, Arby's put a seriously unique spin on it.
Well, this year, Arby's is doing it again. Announced today on Twitter, the fast-food chain will be rolling out a new spirit beginning on October 19 — bourbon! According to the tweet, it will be a smoked style of the spirit and will be smoked using the same woods that are used to give flavor to Arby's smoked meats, like the pork for its country-style pork rib sandwich and its smoked brisket. Arby's charged custom craft distiller Doug Hall, CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew in Cincinnati, Ohio, with ensuring the taste was just right (via Restaurant Business).
But will it really taste like smoked meat?
If you're thinking that this smoked bourbon is going to taste just like meat coming off an hours-long smoke, it would seem that you have the exact same idea as the people who developed it. While this bottled booze is made from classic American-style bourbon, Arby's new Smoked Bourbon has been flavored and smoked with American oak, mesquite, hickory, and pecan woods.
"After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items," Jim Taylor, president of Arby's, said in a statement (via Restaurant Business). "Arby's smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches?"
According to Arby's, the new bourbon pairs best when sipped alongside either the rib or brisket sandwich to ensure your tastebuds get fully immersed in the experience. Arby's Smoked Bourbon will be available in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington, DC for $60.