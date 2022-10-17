Bobby Flay Just Shared His Favorite Family Meal With Rachael Ray

"Sundays with Sophie" hit shelves on October 11 and is already primed to be a family-friendly cookbook staple. According to Amazon, in the book, "Bobby encourages you to cook with the spirit that Sunday brings: meals that include gathering around the table and sharing beautiful, easy-to-create dishes with friends and family. ... These are the heartfelt dishes Bobby cooks for the people he loves." One of those dishes is chicken, mushroom, and kale enchilada casserole, a recipe that Bobby Flay shared with Rachael Ray on a recent episode of her show.

In the episode, Flay walks Ray through how to make the casserole itself as well as its tomato-red chile sauce, one of two tomato sauces he says he generally keeps stored in his own refrigerator for a number of recipes. "This is one of my favorite Sunday night dishes: stacked corn tortillas layered with shredded chicken, sauteed mushrooms and kale, good melting cheese, and lots of red chile sauce, slowly baked in an oven-to-table casserole. All you need are margaritas to complete the meal," Flay says (via The Rachael Ray Show).

Notably, Flay also emphasizes that the specific ingredients used for this enchilada casserole can be mixed and matched with other things you have on hand, much like the other recipes in his newest cookbook. Flay says, "If you have it, great. If you don't, it's totally fine." Although we're unsure if we'll be able to match the flavor and efficiency of products made by celebrity chefs like Flay or Ray, you can bet we'll be trying this one out soon enough.