Hurricane Ian Lands 'Gut Punch' To Florida Orange Harvest

Things weren't looking too good for Florida's citrus industry, even before Hurricane Ian cut a path Growing Produce says went through the state's citrus belt. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, before the hurricane, the numbers for Florida's citrus production 2022-2023 were already looking anemic. Production of all oranges was down 32% from the season before. The production of non-valencia oranges and grapefruit were both down 40% from the same period, while the loss to tangerine and tangelo production was seen at 7%, thanks to the impact of disease known as citrus greening, per the Associated Press.

The state had hoped to see a bump in orange production for the 2022-2023 season, per the Tampa Bay Times. But that was before Hurricane Ian came along. Now, farmers can only hope that the worst thing they see is fruit drop, which is when a tree sheds unripe or immature fruit, per The Spruce.

Even then, farmers are warning that this is just the start, as it will take time for them to work out how badly the storm hurt fruit trees (strong winds and flooding can cause unseen damage, too). As citrus grower Roy Petteway put it to the Associated Press: "For the next six months we'll be evaluating the damage. You're going to have a lot of damage that will rear its head." Petteway believes he may have lost 40% of his crops, while another farmer tells NPR he doesn't think 30% of his trees will recover.