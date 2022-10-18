Everything We Know About Duff Goldman In Food Network's Upcoming Holiday Movie
Many actors have confessed that if they were to pick a different career in an alternate universe, they would be a chef. Blake Lively's Instagram page is half parts cooking escapades and half parts film promotions, Stanley Tucci has his own cookbook, and Eva Longoria posted a tamale recipe and a post-tamale workout. But when was the last time you saw a chef ditch their knives for an acting role? Maybe, it was last Christmas!
In news that was both shocking and exciting, Food Network announced that it going to add original scripted films to its roster of reality cooking competitions and food shows last year (via Deadline). The network's first original under its own banner hit the screen in November 2021 and had a wonderfully festive theme. Ree Drummond left her Oklahoma ranch behind to take on the role of a bakery owner in a fictional town named Peppermint Hollow in the Food Network and discovery+ film "Candy Coated Christmas."
There's more good news for those who enjoyed seeing their favorite Food Network star in a different avatar last year. Food Network has announced a lineup of four new Christmas movies and Duff Goldman is slated to make his acting debut in one of them (via People).
Duff Goldman will judge a fictional cooking competition
According to People, Food Network is set to launch four new Christmas films with HGTV this year. Fans may be delighted to know that there are just as many Food Network chefs in the films as there are romantic sparks, festive feels, and Christmas-themed makeovers.
Duff Goldman is set to make his acting debut in Food Network's second Christmas film "A Gingerbread Christmas" and the Charm City Cakes owner is going to do what he does best: judge a cooking competition. Per Food Network, Tiya Sircar will play the role of a woman who moves back home to save her struggling family bakery. Off-screen Duff Goldman takes on the role of on-screen food celebrity Mark Clemmons, who hosts a gingerbread house cooking competition with a $100,000 cash prize that might just save the day.
While Goldman makes his acting debut in a film sprinkled with romance, the cheer of a wintry Christmas, and lots of gingerbread houses, he isn't the only chef to star in a Food Network Christmas movie this year. Also in the lineup is "One Delicious Christmas," a film where a struggling restaurant owner hires the help of a talented chef to impress a steely food critic played by Bobby Flay, according to Food Network.
All four films, including "A Gingerbread Christmas," will stream on discovery+ starting November 11.