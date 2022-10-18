Everything We Know About Duff Goldman In Food Network's Upcoming Holiday Movie

Many actors have confessed that if they were to pick a different career in an alternate universe, they would be a chef. Blake Lively's Instagram page is half parts cooking escapades and half parts film promotions, Stanley Tucci has his own cookbook, and Eva Longoria posted a tamale recipe and a post-tamale workout. But when was the last time you saw a chef ditch their knives for an acting role? Maybe, it was last Christmas!

In news that was both shocking and exciting, Food Network announced that it going to add original scripted films to its roster of reality cooking competitions and food shows last year (via Deadline). The network's first original under its own banner hit the screen in November 2021 and had a wonderfully festive theme. Ree Drummond left her Oklahoma ranch behind to take on the role of a bakery owner in a fictional town named Peppermint Hollow in the Food Network and discovery+ film "Candy Coated Christmas."

There's more good news for those who enjoyed seeing their favorite Food Network star in a different avatar last year. Food Network has announced a lineup of four new Christmas movies and Duff Goldman is slated to make his acting debut in one of them (via People).