This Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey Is Back At Popeyes

Thanksgiving should be a time for gathering with family and friends and enjoying a meal. However, a lot of times, Thanksgiving also involves a ton of stress in the kitchen, including cooking a turkey that ideally remains moist and flavorful.

If cooking a 16-pound bird isn't stressful enough, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without copious amounts of sides and desserts. For those that want some relief from extensive cooking, help is available in the form of pre-made turkeys, side dishes, and desserts. Sure, you could go out to a homestyle restaurant like Cracker Barrel to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal, but perhaps you want to enjoy your meal at home.

Fast food restaurants have capitalized on the need for a quick and easy Thanksgiving dinner. This year, several fast food restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day, with some providing special Thanksgiving offerings. For example, Boston Market regularly sells a frozen, pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal, complete with enough sides to feed 12 people. Popeyes is also bringing back its Cajun whole turkeys, but this year, you don't even need to leave the comfort of your home to obtain it.