This Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey Is Back At Popeyes
Thanksgiving should be a time for gathering with family and friends and enjoying a meal. However, a lot of times, Thanksgiving also involves a ton of stress in the kitchen, including cooking a turkey that ideally remains moist and flavorful.
If cooking a 16-pound bird isn't stressful enough, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without copious amounts of sides and desserts. For those that want some relief from extensive cooking, help is available in the form of pre-made turkeys, side dishes, and desserts. Sure, you could go out to a homestyle restaurant like Cracker Barrel to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal, but perhaps you want to enjoy your meal at home.
Fast food restaurants have capitalized on the need for a quick and easy Thanksgiving dinner. This year, several fast food restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day, with some providing special Thanksgiving offerings. For example, Boston Market regularly sells a frozen, pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal, complete with enough sides to feed 12 people. Popeyes is also bringing back its Cajun whole turkeys, but this year, you don't even need to leave the comfort of your home to obtain it.
How to get your turkey?
According to People, for the past 21 years, Popeyes has offered its frozen, Cajun-style turkey for pickup at select locations in the contiguous United States. The fully cooked bird is flavored with Popeyes' signature Cajun spice, roasted, then fried for deliciously crispy skin. This year, Popeyes has good news for those wishing to snag one of their pre-made birds.
As of today, customers can pre-order their Thanksgiving turkey at thecajunfix.popeyes.com and get it delivered right to their doorstep. The deliveries will start on October 24, with turkeys arriving one to three days after an order is shipped. The cost for the bird, including shipping fees is $94.99. While that is a pretty penny for a turkey, the price to pick up a pre-made Popeyes turkey in-store last year was $39.99. No word yet on whether the in-store price will remain the same (via Food & Wine).
Of course, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without sides and gravy to accompany the turkey. On Popeyes' turkey ordering website, it kindly shares the recipe for its Cajun-style gravy. For those wanting sides, Popeyes meets the occasion by offering fries, mac and cheese, red beans and rice, and mashed potatoes. If you feel compelled to make something homemade for the holiday, but don't want something complicated, you can also try cooking a Thanksgiving rice pilaf recipe.