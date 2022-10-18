A Trader Joe's Shopper Allegedly Found Cardboard In Their Pumpkin Bisque

Reddit u/peachy_green took to the r/traderjoes thread on the platform to share a pic of their jar of Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque alongside a plate with a sizable piece of cardboard on it. Most of us would probably just prefer a slice of bread to dip in our soup. "Just found a whole a** strip of cardboard in the Pumpkin Bisque," they captioned the photo. u/peachy_green wrote in the thread that they had filled out the quality control form on the Trader Joe's website, but were "just sad I can't eat this soup now."

Unfortunately, u/kayemeh had a similar experience, sharing, "I opened mine and there was a layer of mold. Tossed it immediately. Wish I had known about the QC form!" u/MuchHand9563 offered a solution, writing, "Call and let them know. They'll probably refund you and send you a gift card or something." u/bijoudarling also made a suggestion, writing in the thread, "You can also bring it back. They do replace faulty items on the spot. They were kind about it."