The $7 Million Feud Between Applebee's And Times Square Landlord

Owning a business in Times Square comes with some pretty appealing benefits. The foot traffic alone could bring in countless customers per day. The Times Square Alliance reports the area represents 7% of New York City's jobs and 15% (or $107 billion) of the city's economy.

But Times Square rents are pricey, to say the least. In 2018, McDonald's paid $11.5 million for its Times Square restaurant rent (via The Real Deal). A quick scroll through Property Shark's website yields several Times Square Theater District retail sites marked "contact for pricing," leading us to believe rent must be fairly expensive. It's easy to imagine expenses getting out of hand and rent becoming difficult to pay, especially for restaurants in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

These factors and other "cash flow issues" (via Eater NY) were brought to light recently when a Times Square landlord brought the area's Applebee's restaurant to court over unpaid rent.